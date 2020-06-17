ATTLEBORO — An alleged Boston gang member arrested in a federal crackdown this week is also facing charges of domestic assault in Attleboro and sex trafficking in Maine, according to federal court records.
The suspect, Damian Cortez, 31, was arrested Tuesday, the same day an estimated two dozen federal agents and local police officers executed a search warrant at 19 Falmouth St. They were seen carrying bags from the residence, but officials have not commented on what the bags contained.
It was one of 11 warrants executed in communities including Fall River, Providence, Brockton, Weymouth, Everett and Boston as part of a federal crackdown of the Boston-based NOB gang, which officials say engaged in murders, shootings, drug distribution and prostitution in Massachusetts and nearby states.
Cortez, who has addresses in Quincy, Boston and Randolph, is a former resident of the Falmouth Street apartment, according to law enforcement officials.
He is one of 31 alleged gang members and associates charged in U.S. District Court in Boston.
In 2017, Cortez allegedly arranged for a woman to have sex with a man in Westbrook, Maine, just outside of Portland, before he, another suspected prostitute and two alleged gang members were stopped in an SUV, according to a federal complaint.
The woman told police Cortez was physically abusive to her and used her drug addiction to keep her working for him. She described Cortez as her boyfriend/pimp and told police he kept all the money she made.
The woman “stated that Cortez told her their arrangement ‘was a forever thing’ and that if she left him, he would kill her,” the complaint says.
Cortez also faces a charge of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl stemming from a police car chase April 28 in Brockton.
He allegedly ran from police after hitting a parked car and dropped a bag containing 18 grams of suspected fentanyl as he eluded capture, according to the complaint.
Police found a prescription bottle in his name in the car and two cellphones that authorities say contained evidence of several drug transactions.
The prostitution charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison. The drug charge carries a minimum five-year prison term.
No lawyer was listed for him in federal court when The Sun Chronicle checked Wednesday.
His legal woes in Attleboro stem from an incident on the night of Jan. 12 that began when a woman screamed from a car as it passed a police officer on County Street near Capron Park, according to a police report.
The officer attempted to stop the car but it sped off. The car, allegedly driven by Cortez, turned onto Interstate 95 South and drove at speeds of up to 100 mph before crashing into a curb in Pawtucket.
Cortez allegedly ran from the vehicle but was apprehended a short time later by Pawtucket police.
The woman and her son did not suffer any injuries from the crash but she had scratches on her face and other injuries allegedly suffered during a physical altercation with Cortez, according to police.
Cortez pleaded innocent and was freed on $5,000 cash bail, according to court records.
