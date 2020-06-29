ATTLEBORO -- An alleged Boston gang member whose Attleboro apartment was raided earlier this month was ordered held without bail Monday after his video-conference arraignment in U.S. District Court.
Damian Cortez, 31, of Quincy, faces a detention hearing and probable cause hearing July 9 before Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley.
He is one of 31 alleged members and associates of the Boston NOB gang charged after a June 16 crackdown by federal authorities and Boston police.
During the operation, agents of the FBI and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives executed a search warrant at 19 Falmouth St., where authorities say Cortez used to live.
The federal agents were assisted by city detectives and it was one of 11 search warrants issued in the operation in Boston and communities south to Providence.
Authorities say the gang is responsible for murders, shootings, drug distribution and prostitution in Massachusetts and nearby states.
Cortez faces federal sex trafficking and drug distribution charges. No plea was entered on Monday and prosecutors want him held without bail pending trial.
He allegedly arranged for a woman to have sex with a man just outside of Portland, Maine, in 2017 before he, another suspected prostitute and two alleged gang members were stopped in an SUV, according to a federal complaint.
The woman told police Cortez was physically abusive and used her drug addiction to force her into prostitution.
Cortez also faces a charge of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl stemming from a police car chase April 28 in Brockton that ended in a crash. He allegedly ran from police, dropping a bag containing 18 grams of suspected fentanyl in a driveway, according to the complaint.
The prostitution charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison. The drug charge carries a minimum five-year prison term.
A lawyer appointed Monday to represent Cortez did not immediately return a call from The Sun Chronicle for comment.
Cortez also has a pending case in Attleboro District Court stemming from an alleged domestic assault and car chase Jan. 12 that ended in Pawtucket, according to court records.
