ATTLEBORO -- A Brockton man arrested last month on fentanyl trafficking charges after a car stop in Attleboro has pleaded not guilty in Fall River Superior Court.
Akeem Mattis, 28, is being held in jail without bail pending a court ruling Friday on whether he should be denied bail under the state’s dangerousness law.
He was arrested March 3 by Attleboro police after a traffic stop at County Square on an unrelated warrant. Police allegedly found 32 grams of suspected fentanyl and 6 grams of alleged crack cocaine in his coat pocket.
He was indicted by a Bristol County grand jury March 31 transferring his case to superior court from Attleboro District Court.
In addition to fentanyl trafficking, Mattis was indicted on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, according to court records.