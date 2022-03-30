WRENTHAM — An alleged drug trafficker busted at a Foxboro motel two weeks ago is being held without bail after a Wrentham District Court judge deemed him a danger to the public Tuesday.
Tyler Coute, 26, of Taunton, was arrested at the Gaard Motel on March 17 following an undercover investigation by Foxboro and Mansfield police and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.
Police allege they made undercover drug purchases from Coute before raiding his motel room and seizing over 10 grams of a white powdery substance alleged to be fentanyl.
Police also say they confiscated eight pills suspected to be Adderall, $30,000 cash and a pill press believed to be used to manufacture counterfeit Percocet pills, and alleged drug paraphernalia.
Last week, a co-defendant, Ana Galarza, 21, of Taunton, was ordered held without bail after a judge revoked her bail on a pending unrelated criminal case in Brockton District Court.
A judge rejected the prosecution’s request to keep her in jail in pretrial detention as a dangerous person.
They have pleaded innocent to trafficking in fentanyl, conspiracy to violate drug laws and possession of a class E prescription pills. Galarza’s case was continued to April 15 for a pretrial hearing and Coute was scheduled to face a probable cause hearing April 20.