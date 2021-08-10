ATTLEBORO — An accused drug trafficker arrested last week after a police raid at a Mansfield apartment was deemed a danger Tuesday and ordered held without bail.
After a hearing in Attleboro District Court, Malik D. Bean-Bousseau, 27, of Brockton, was also found to have violated his bail conditions on a drug trafficking case pending in Stoughton District Court.
Judge Neil Hourihan issued his no-bail order after hearing allegations that Bean-Bousseau was using an apartment at 1 Mansfield Ave. as a stash house and was distributing narcotics in Brockton, Abington and Foxboro.
He was arrested at the large apartment complex, located near the commuter rail station, on Aug. 2 after a five-month undercover investigation, according to police and court documents.
Police say they seized over 1 kilogram of alleged cocaine and crack cocaine and two loaded semi-automatic handguns, including one with an obliterated serial number.
After offering a brief recap of the police investigation and its results, Assistant District Attorney Henry Sousa III argued that Bean-Bousseau was too dangerous to be released prior to trial.
“Your honor, to put it plainly: drugs and firearms do not mix,” Sousa said.
The prosecutor noted that the defendant was back before the courts on new drug charges a few months after being set free on charges of trafficking fentanyl.
“This defendant has demonstrated a flagrant disregard for the law,” Sousa said, adding that Bean-Bousseau was previously on probation in Florida on a marijuana charge.
He also said Bean-Bousseau was arrested in Brockton in 2014 after a report of shots being fired and claimed to be the victim of a drive-by shooting.
Responding to the prosecution’s claims, Providence defense lawyer Neal Steingold argued police did not even have enough evidence to tie him to the apartment, the alleged narcotics or the guns.
Steingold said his client was arrested outside the apartment with a small amount of alleged cocaine while most of the suspected narcotics were found in an apartment rented to a woman who is not charged.
“The drugs were found in the apartment. It’s not his apartment,” Steingold said, adding that there is no evidence his client even knew the drugs and guns were in the apartment.
However, Sousa added that police surveillance revealed Bean-Bousseau had keys and accessed the apartment several times over the course of the investigation.
He was also seen taking out trash bags from the apartment that turned out to contain alleged drug paraphernalia and trace amounts of alleged narcotics.
Court documents made public Tuesday revealed the investigation started after tips from management at the complex about suspected illegal activity.
One tipster revealed the apartment was rented by a woman who was hardly there and that the dwelling contained little furniture and no wall decorations, according to a police affidavit.
Steingold argued that Bean-Bousseau was not a danger to the public and should be released with a GPS monitoring bracelet while the case is pending.
Bean-Bousseau has pleaded innocent to trafficking in more than 200 grams of cocaine, two counts of unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm, three counts of unlawful possession of a large capacity magazine and four related weapons charges.
