PLAINVILLE — A Providence man pleaded innocent to drug trafficking Tuesday following a multi-agency undercover bust in which over 120 grams of what is believed to be fentanyl were seized, authorities said.
Jorge M. Nicasio-Baez, 22, was ordered held without bail following his arraignment in Wrentham District Court on the trafficking charge and a count of driving with a suspended license. He faces a dangerousness hearing Friday.
The arrest Monday afternoon marked one of the largest fentanyl seizures in the Attleboro area, police said.
If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum prison sentence of eight years and a maximum of 20 years.
Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is 80 to 100 times more potent than morphine and is often mixed with heroin or disguised as heroin, according to the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.
During an undercover investigation, police say they witnessed a drug transaction on Mason Avenue in North Attleboro Monday afternoon between Nicasio-Baez and 49-year-old Jose A. Eskert.
Eskert, of 19 Church St., Apt. 2, North Attleboro, allegedly purchased five grams of fentanyl from Nicasio-Baez for $250.
Undercover police assigned to the Norfolk County Police Anti-Crime Task Force followed Nicasio-Baez’s SUV into Plainville, and Plainville Lt. James Floyd stopped it on Route 1 near Route 106, officials said.
A Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office K9 detected what appeared to be narcotics in Nicasio-Baez’s SUV and police recovered small bags containing 123 grams of the suspected fentanyl from the vehicle, authorities said.
The drugs are worth over $6,000, and police say they also seized $2,250 cash from Nicasio-Baez’s pocket.
He denied any knowledge of the fentanyl in the SUV, according to police.
In addition to the charges filed by Plainville police, North Attleboro police may file charges against Nicasio-Baez for the alleged drug transaction that occurred in their jurisdiction, according to a police report.
Eskert was arrested in downtown North Attleboro by detectives and members of NORPAC Task Force.
Police also executed a search warrant of Eskert’s apartment and say they seized drug paraphernalia and a plastic bag containing 10 capsules of a white powdery substance.
Eskert pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court to possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and conspiring with Nicasio-Baez to violate drug laws.
He was released after posting $500 cash bail.
Eskert allegedly admitted to purchasing the fentanyl and selling it for about one to two years, according to court records.
The investigation was initiated by Walpole police who developed information that ultimately led to the arrests Monday.
Providence police and Massachusetts State Police assisted in the investigation.
