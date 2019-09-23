MANSFIELD — An alleged hit-and-run drunken driver was arraigned Monday on charges he struck a car driven by an off-duty Mansfield police officer near the new public safety complex on Route 106.
Brandon J. Sylvester, 30, of 148 Church St., in Mansfield, pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court and was released on probation officer’s surety.
On Friday night, he allegedly struck the rear of a car driven by off-duty officer Michael Fitzgerald, who was stopped at the traffic light at Route 106 and Pratt Street, according to court records.
Fitzgerald, who was not reported injured in the 9:30 p.m. crash, pulled into the complex, but the other driver continued on Route 106, according to court records.
Fitzgerald called 911. Sylvester was found sleeping in his car about a half-hour later on Chilson Avenue, about a mile away, according to court records.
Sylvester was arrested after a subsequent investigation by officers Joshua Ellender and Patrick Penne.
As a condition of his release, he must submit to random drug and alcohol testing.
In addition to drunken driving, Sylvester faces charges of driving to endanger, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and failing to drive within marked lanes.
He is due back in court next month for a pretrial conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.