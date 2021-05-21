WRENTHAM – An alleged drunken driver struck a utility pole before crashing through a stockade fence and hitting a house just after midnight.
The driver suffered non-fatal injuries and was taken to a hospital. No one was hurt inside the house, according to Police Chief Bill McGrath.
The driver was identified as Andrew Bronsdon, 27, of 65 Park St., in Wrentham, according to police.
The crash also caused a power failure for several hours and affected the ability of police officers to communicate using their belt-worn portable radios, McGrath said.
Police and firefighters were called about 12:03 a.m. to 277 Chestnut St. for the single-car crash, according to police.
After hitting the utility pole, the car traveled across one yard, crashed through a stockade fence and into a neighboring yard, McGrath said.
It severed a pine tree and crashed into the side of the house causing extensive damage to the living room area, McGrath said, damage a wall near where the resident normally sits.
“Fortunately, she was asleep at the time. But she said she does stay up late sometimes,” McGrath said.
McGrath credited air bags that deployed inside the car for preventing more serious injuries to the driver.
“The car was destroyed,” McGrath said, adding that it could have been a fatal crash under different circumstances.
Bronsdon allegedly fought with firefighters while they attempted to remove him from the wreckage and had to be retraining by police officer, McGrath said.
He will be summonsed to Wrentham District Court at a later date.
Bronsdon faces charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving to endanger, assault and battery on a firefighter and police officer, speeding, failure to drive within marked lanes and driving with an open container of alcohol, according to police.
The crash remains under investigation.
