ATTLEBORO — An alleged drunken driver is charged with driving off a North Attleboro street and into the backyard of a house, where police say they found him asleep behind the wheel.
Timothy S. Hender, 33, of 79 Woodstock Road, Attleboro, pleaded innocent Monday in Attleboro District Court to drunken driving and driving to endanger.
Police were dispatched to a house on Rudon Drive in North Attleboro shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday after a resident called to report an SUV in his backyard.
Police say they awakened Hender and arrested him after a subsequent investigation. He allegedly drove 200 feet off the road before stopping and falling asleep in the backyard.
He is due back in court next month.
The resident did not know the defendant, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.