FOXBORO -- An alleged drunken driver with a suspended license struck a fire truck parked at the scene of a separate rollover crash Sunday night on Interstate 495 North, state police said Monday.

Karla Condori, 43, of Central Falls, was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro with minor injuries, according to state police and fire officials.

