FOXBORO -- An alleged drunken driver with a suspended license struck a fire truck parked at the scene of a separate rollover crash Sunday night on Interstate 495 North, state police said Monday.
Karla Condori, 43, of Central Falls, was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro with minor injuries, according to state police and fire officials.
No other injuries were reported.
Condori struck the rear of a Foxboro fire department ladder truck just after 10 p.m. in the area where the highway goes over Route 106, according to the officials.
The fire truck was parked on the side of the highway with other first responders at the scene of a crash where a car went over a guardrail, Foxboro Fire Chief Mike Kelleher said.
The single-car crash had occurred about an hour earlier.
Two people in that vehicle were checked out by Mansfield rescue workers but declined to be taken to a hospital, Kelleher said.
The ladder truck responded with an engine truck and an ambulance with a fire engine and ambulance from Mansfield and state police. The emergency lights on all the vehicles were flashing at the time, he said.
Despite sustaining significant damage, the ladder truck was driven from the scene, according to state police and Kelleher.
The truck will be out of service for an undetermined amount of time for repairs. In the meantime, Kelleher said, he will have to rent a ladder truck.
Condori’s vehicle, which sustained heavy front-end damage, was towed from the scene.
In addition to drunken driving, Condori was charged with driving with a suspended license, driving to endanger and driving with an open container of alcohol.
