Police say an alleged drunken driver hit this house on King Street late Wednesday afternoon.

NORFOLK -- An alleged drunken driver traveled about 100 feet up a driveway and into the front porch of a King Street home late Wednesday afternoon, police say.

The driver was examined by EMTs but neither she nor anyone inside the home was injured, according to police.

