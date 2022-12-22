NORFOLK -- An alleged drunken driver traveled about 100 feet up a driveway and into the front porch of a King Street home late Wednesday afternoon, police say.
The driver was examined by EMTs but neither she nor anyone inside the home was injured, according to police.
Andrea W. King, 39, of 85 Fruit St., Norfolk, pleaded innocent Thursday in Wrentham District Court and is free with no bail, according to court records.
In addition to drunken driving, she faces charges of driving to endanger and failing to drive within marked lanes.
The crash occurred just after 5 p.m. Wednesday. King told police her brakes failed as she was driving from Ridgefield Road onto King Street, according to court records.
The front porch of the house at 6 King St. was heavily damaged but police had no immediate repair estimate.
King also ran over a flag pole in the front yard before hitting the porch, according to police.
She allegedly failed field sobriety tests and registered 0.14%, or almost twice the legal limit of 0.08% for intoxication.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.