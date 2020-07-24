ATTLEBORO — A woman accused of stealing empanadas and a piece of cake from a local convenience store appeared virtually Friday in Attleboro District Court after she refused to wear a mask.
Despite the pleas of court officials and the judge, Amanda L. Dias, 30, of Attleboro, would not put on the protective gear in her holding cell so a lawyer and probation officials could talk to her.
Masks are required by anyone in court buildings in addition to other safety measures ordered by the state Supreme Judicial Court due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The second time a court-appointed lawyer went into the small holding cell area to talk to Dias, she took off her mask after initially agreeing to wear it, authorities said.
Dias decided to represent herself for a virtual bail hearing from her holding cell and was ordered held without bail after Judge Edmund Mathers revoked her bail from her previous arrests.
Dias was arrested about 6 p.m. Thursday after she allegedly stole two cheese empanadas and a piece of cake from the Cumberland Farms at 633 Washington St., according to court records.
She ran from he store but was apprehended on Sycamore Avenue, police said. Dias had been issued a trespass order based on a previous shoplifting incident at the store, according to police.
She was also wanted on three unrelated warrants and has been charged with assaulting staff at the county jail, according to a prosecutor.
Dias was previously examined for competency to stand trial due to mental health issues and was found competent, the prosecutor told the court.
