ATTLEBORO — A North Attleboro man arrested on fentanyl trafficking and gun charges in a drug raid last week was deemed a danger Tuesday and ordered held without bail.
Ariel Gonzalez, 23, of 217 Fisher St., North Attleboro, has pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court to charges stemming from the raid and an investigation by Walpole police.
When police executed a search warrant last Tuesday at his home, they say they found almost 100 grams of suspected fentanyl and smaller amounts of alleged cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and Adderall pills.
Police also say they seized $4,329 in cash and suspected drug dealing paraphernalia and found a 9 mm handgun in the driver’s side door of his vehicle.
His lawyer, C.L. Malcolm of Boston, recommended that his client be held in home confinement with a GPS bracelet.
Malcolm argued his client had no prior criminal record other than the current allegation and a prior case in Brockton.
He noted that Gonzalez was initially released on $500 cash bail and appeared as required for arraignment the following morning.
“Holding someone without bail should be a last resort,” Malcolm said, adding that prosecutors sought a dangerousness hearing as a matter of policy rather than a case-by-case basis.
But Assistant District Attorney Sydnee Grosberg argued that Gonzalez did not abide by his bail conditions in Brockton and that home confinement would not be a deterrent.
“He was trafficking drugs out of his home,” Grosberg said.
In the Brockton case, Gonzalez is accused of driving under the influence of marijuana with his 8-year-old child in the back seat, the prosecutor said.
The case was scheduled for trial next week and would have been resolved if it hadn’t been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Malcolm said.
After hearing arguments and reviewing police reports, Judge Pacifico DeCapua ordered Gonzalez held without bail and revoked his bail in the Brockton case.
Gonzalez can appeal the no-bail order but not the revocation of his bail.
He can he held in jail for up to three months on the revocation and up to 120 days on the dangerousness order.
The dangerousness hearing was postponed from Friday when the courts were closed due to the snowstorm. Gonzalez’s appearance in court Tuesday was waived and his lawyer argued by Zoom link.
The case was scheduled for a probable cause hearing Feb. 3.
Gonzalez’s girlfriend, Alexandra Murphy, 19, of Fall River, was also arrested in the raid. She was released last week on $100 cash bail on fentanyl trafficking and drug possession charges.
