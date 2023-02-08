NORTH ATTLEBORO — An alleged associate of a Boston gang member charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old Norwood boy last week once lived in North Attleboro.

Csean Alexander Skerritt, 34, who the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office labeled “a level III career armed criminal,” is currently being held on federal drug trafficking charges.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.