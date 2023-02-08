NORTH ATTLEBORO — An alleged associate of a Boston gang member charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old Norwood boy last week once lived in North Attleboro.
Csean Alexander Skerritt, 34, who the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office labeled “a level III career armed criminal,” is currently being held on federal drug trafficking charges.
He is accused of gunning down Tyler Lawrence last Sunday in Boston, where the boy was visiting his grandparents, authorities said.
Mayor Michelle Wu called Tyler a “brilliant” young teenager during a press conference announcing the arrest earlier this week.
Skerritt, whom an FBI affidavit says was also known as “Black” or “Shizz Grimmy,” was arrested Sunday by FBI agents in a SWAT team raid in Boston.
He was identified in the affidavit as an alleged associate of a member of the Morse Street gang in Boston.
The Boston Herald reported Skerritt was living in North Attleboro a decade ago when he was charged with murder for allegedly gunning down a rival gang member in Boston in 2014.
He was acquitted of the charges after a trial in 2017, according to court records.
North Attleboro police were not familiar with Skerritt and court records indicate his brushes with the law occurred in Boston.
