ATTLEBORO — An alleged Boston gang member whose Attleboro apartment was raided last month has waived his right to a detention hearing and will remain in jail until trial.
Damian Cortez, 31, of Quincy, was scheduled for a hearing Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Boston but waived it, according to papers filed Monday.
Cortez is being held without bail at the request of federal prosecutors and may request a hearing at a later date.
He is one of 31 alleged members and associates of the Boston NOB gang charged after a June 16 crackdown by federal authorities and Boston police.
As part of the operation, agents of the FBI and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives executed a search warrant at 19 Falmouth St., where authorities say Cortez used to live.
Authorities took items out of the apartment but have not disclosed what they found.
Cortez faces federal sex trafficking and drug distribution charges for alleged incidents in Maine and Brockton. No trial date has been set.
Authorities say the gang is responsible for murders, shootings, drug distribution and prostitution in Massachusetts and nearby states.
Cortez also faces unrelated domestic assault and motor vehicle charges in Attleboro District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.