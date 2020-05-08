NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The alleged getaway driver in a holdup at a local gas station was deemed a danger Friday and ordered held without bail.
An Attleboro District Court judge took the actions against Justin W. Adams, 29, of Brockton, following a teleconference hearing.
Adams has pleaded innocent to armed robbery and is due back in court Monday for a pretrial hearing.
He is accused of driving the getaway car in a robbery last Friday at Speedway Gas on North Washington Street (Route 1).
The alleged robber, 27-year-old Andrew R. Boucher of New Bedford, is also being held without bail.
