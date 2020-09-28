SEEKONK — A Connecticut man arrested July 31 for allegedly selling a 9 mm “ghost gun” to an undercover officer in a Route 6 parking lot has been indicted by a federal grand jury.
Brian McCarthy, 33, of Bridgeport, Conn., pleaded innocent in U.S. District Court in Boston on Friday to one count of dealing firearms without a license, according to court records made available Monday.
McCarthy is being held without bail and is due back in court Nov. 12 for a status conference.
The former Marshfield resident was arrested by federal Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives agents on July 31 in the parking lot of the At Home store at 1110 Fall River Ave. (Route 6).
The alleged sale came after a transaction on June 17 in which McCarthy sold a 9 mm ghost Glock and 100 rounds of ammunition to an informant working with authorities in Kingston, according to court records.
McCarthy allegedly had a stolen firearm in his possession at the time of his arrest and was on probation for an unrelated crime.
During a court-ordered search warrant, authorities seized a cache of gun parts and ammunition in his residence after his arrest.
He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.
A ghost gun is a firearm that has been made from parts and is untraceable because it does not have a serial number, according to the ATF.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.