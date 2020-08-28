SEEKONK -- A Connecticut man charged with selling a 9 mm “ghost gun” to an undercover officer in a Route 6 parking lot last month has been ordered held without bail.
A U.S. District Court magistrate judge in Boston found Brian McCarthy, 33, of Bridgeport, Conn., posed a risk to the safety of the community if he were released pending trial, according to court documents made available Friday.
McCarthy, a former Marshfield resident, has been held in custody since his arrest by federal ATF agents July 31 in the parking lot of the At Home store at 1110 Fall River Ave. (Route 6).
He has been charged with one count of dealing firearms without a federal license, which carries a maximum prison term of five years.
A ghost gun is a firearm that has been manufactured from parts and is untraceable because it does not have a serial number, according to the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Magistrate Judge Judith Gail Dein ruled that the evidence against McCarthy was strong, with a history or alcohol and substance abuse and his alleged participation in criminal activity while on probation.
“The risk of harm to the community from the manufacture and sale of ghost guns is very great,” she wrote.
She cited the evidence against McCarthy, including his alleged possession of a stolen handgun when he was arrested and the cache of gun parts and ammunition authorities found in his residence after his arrest, according to her ruling.
The detention hearing was held Aug. 20 but the judge had the matter under advisement since then.
McCarthy had proposed living with his parents in Massachusetts but Dein denied that request.
