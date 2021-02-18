SEEKONK — An alleged “ghost gun” dealer arrested in July in a Route 6 parking lot has withdrawn his request to be released from prison due to COVID-19.
Brian McCarthy, 33, had filed a motion seeking release from the Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls citing the virus and “unsafe conditions” at the privately run prison, according to court records.
His lawyer filed a motion to withdraw the request.
A status conference on the case scheduled for Thursday was cancelled. Instead, lawyers in the case filed a joint report to the court saying a trial is expected to last five days.
No trial date was scheduled.
McCarthy, of Bridgeport, Conn., was arrested July 31 after he allegedly arranged to meet an undercover federal agent to sell a 9mm “ghost gun.”
Ghost guns are privately manufactured, usually from kits, have no serial number and are not traceable.
McCarthy was ordered held without bail in pretrial detention.
