REHOBOTH -- An alleged leader of a scheme to steal and sell nearly $700,000 worth of excavators and recreation vehicles from Rehoboth, Easton and other communities has been apprehended.
Jose A. Montes, also known as Jose Rivera and “Tuto”, 36, of Cranston, was arrested in Winter Park, Florida, federal authorities said Friday.
He was indicted by a federal grand jury in Providence in November on charges of interstate transportation of stolen property and conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property.
Montes appeared before a U.S. magistrate judge in Orlando and was ordered detained while awaiting transfer to Rhode Island.
He was apprehended Wednesday without incident by members of a U.S. Marshals Service Task Force, according to the Rhode Island U.S. Attorney’s office and U.S. Marshals Service.
It is alleged that members of the conspiracy often used rented and stolen trucks to haul away the excavators, boats, jet skis, ATVs and trailers from businesses in Rehoboth and Easton in addition to communities in Rhode Island, Connecticut and New Hampshire.
In Rehoboth, three jet skis and a trailer valued at more than $5,000 were stolen from Motorsports Nation in Rehoboth in October 2019, according to court records.
Many of the stolen items were stored in Providence and four other Rhode Island communities. Several of the stolen items were hauled to Florida to be sold, authorities said.
Eight other individuals were also indicted with Montes.
They are: Krystal K. Disano, 26, of Sarasota, Florida; Sorina Cruz, 43, of Cranston; Daniel J. Guerriero, 34, of North Scituate; Ronald S. Mosca, 48, of Sarasota, Florida; Irvin W. McLaughlin, Jr., 40, of Connecticut; Efrain A. Lopez, 32, of Providence; Jared J. Santiago, 28, of Providence; and Luis M. Morales, 37, of Providence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.