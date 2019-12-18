MANSFIELD -- After breaking into a Stearns Avenue home while the residents slept upstairs, the burglars stopped at the Cumberland Farms gas station on Route 106 and asked a clerk for directions to Boston, according to court records obtained Wednesday by The Sun Chronicle.
Police have identified one of the suspects, 54-year-old Kevin Gearhart of Manchester, N.H., who is also wanted on several burglary charges in that community, according to social media posts by the Manchester Police Department.
Gearhart, who has served jail time in Manchester, and the Suffolk County Jail in Boston, is suspected of breaking into the home about 3 a.m. Tuesday while a couple and a house guest slept in bedrooms on the second floor, according to court records.
Gearhart and an accomplice allegedly entered the house after getting the keys from an unlocked car, then stole a laptop and a cash box containing $130 before droving off in a four-door silver sedan, according to court records.
The accomplice is described as a black man about 6 feet tall who is in his mid-30s and has slight facial hair. He wore a dark-colored hooded jacket with buttons, dark pants, a dark stocking-type hat and dark sneakers with white trim on the bottom, according to police. He has not yet been identified.
Judging from surveillance photos at the home and other areas, including the new police and fire station on Route 106, police believe the burglars drove west on Route 106 by the police station to the Cumberland Farms downtown.
They went inside, paid in cash and asked the clerk for directions to Boston, according to court records.
Detective Gregory Martell, who is investigating the break-in with detectives Sgt. Christopher Sorge and Christopher Walsh, identified Gearhart after circulating his photo among various law enforcement agencies and through his tattoos.
Gearhart is also wanted on a warrant obtained Tuesday in the Boston Municipal Court in West Roxbury on charges of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, motor vehicle larceny, larceny, driving without a license and other motor vehicle offenses.
He has a criminal record in Massachusetts that includes a one-year sentence in 2009 in the Norfolk County House of Corrections for assault and battery on corrections officers, according to court records.
Police say he is homeless and is known to frequent shelters in the Boston area. Manchester police, who posted the Mansfield police wanted poster on their social media accounts, also said he is known to stay in Manchester.
Gearhart is described as a white man about 5-foot-10 with blonde hair and average build.
Authorities say that at the time of the Mansfield break-in, he was wearing a dark-colored jacket with a hood, light-colored shirt under it, dark pants and white sneakers with black trim on the bottom.
He also has a scroll or tribal-type tattoo on his inner left wrist. The tattoo may extend upward on the underside of his forearm, according to police.
Police say members of the public should not approach him or his alleged accomplice. Instead, call 911.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the men are urged to call Mansfield police at 508-261-7300 or send them a message on the Messenger app for the Mansfield MA Police Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.