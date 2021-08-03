MANSFIELD — A Brockton man busted on drug trafficking and weapons charges Monday following an undercover investigation was arrested last October for allegedly trafficking fentanyl and set free without having to post bail.
Malik D. Bean-Bousseau, 27, was arraigned Tuesday in Attleboro District Court on 10 charges including trafficking in 200 or more grams of cocaine and nine weapons counts. He pleaded innocent and was ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing Friday.
Bean- Bousseau was arrested outside a 1 Mansfield Ave. apartment on North Common.
Police reports made public Tuesday say investigators seized 1.1 kilograms of suspected cocaine and crack cocaine in addition to a 5.7 mm Ruger semi-automatic handgun and a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun.
Police also said officers seized $2,820 cash Bean-Bousseau allegedly had in a bag he was carrying in addition to suspected drug paraphernalia in the apartment.
Police executed a search warrant for an apartment investigators say he had at 1 Mansfield Ave. and a 2016 Mercedes Benz he was driving.
The car was seized and searched but no additional contraband was found in the vehicle, according to the report.
In October, Bean-Bousseau was a passenger in a pickup truck stopped in Avon and was arrested for trafficking in fentanyl, according to a state police report.
Police say they seized a plastic bag from Bean-Bousseau containing over 30 grams of suspected fentanyl.
He was arraigned in March in Stoughton District Court and was released on his own recognizance. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Aug. 10 in the case, according to court records.
The police reports filed in the Mansfield case detail little of the four-month investigation police conducted before obtaining search warrants and arresting Bean-Bousseau.
The reports say they kept Bean-Bousseau under surveillance and that he routinely entered the apartment at 1 Mansfield Ave.
Bean-Bousseau declined to speak to police after his arrest and asked to speak to his lawyer.
His lawyer, Joseph Krowski Jr. of Brockton, could not be reached immediately for comment Tuesday afternoon.
If convicted of trafficking more than 200 grams of cocaine, Bean-Bousseau faces a minimum of 12 years in prison and a maximum of 20 years.
Unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm, the most serious of the weapons charges Bean-Bousseau faces, carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
