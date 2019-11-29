NORTH ATTLEBORO — Earlier this month, police say two women managed to steal $10,000 worth of clothing and merchandise from JCPenney.
Police published store surveillance photos of the suspects in hopes the public could identify them.
But it was an alert store security official who called police Wednesday when one of the suspects was spotted in the store, allegedly stealing again, police said.
After spending Thanksgiving in jail, Jennifer L. Morgan, 48, of South Dennis, was freed on $1,000 cash bail Friday.
She was arraigned in Attleboro District Court on charges related to the theft of an estimated $15,000 worth of merchandise at the store over the past year, according to court records.
Innocent pleas were entered by the court on her behalf to charges of larceny, shoplifting and conspiracy.
Police say they are still trying to identify the other suspect and alleged accomplices.
Morgan was arrested about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday with 18-year-old Kendra D. Stellar of Berlin, N.H. Police say Stellar is suspected of stealing about $1,600 worth of men’s cologne on Wednesday and not suspected in the previous incidents.
Morgan is allegedly involved in thefts from the store twice since last February in addition to Nov. 16, when about $10,000 in goods were stolen, according to police.
Among the merchandise were toaster ovens, wall decorations, sneakers and women’s dresses, according to police.
The cases against the women were continued to January for pretrial conferences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.