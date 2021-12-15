FOXBORO — A three-alarm fire displaced about a dozen residents of a multi-family house Wednesday and the owner was later arrested for allegedly having a marijuana growing operation in the basement.
Donald S. Corliss III, 46, of 89 Central St., pleaded innocent in Wrentham District Court to possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, reckless endangerment of a child and possession of fentanyl.
His bail was set at $5,000.
Officials said the fire started in the basement of the 100-year-old home at 91 Central St. In that basement, police and firefighters found a grow room with about 200 marijuana plants, lighting and a dehumidifier, according to authorities.
The fire was reported just after 5 a.m. in the six-unit structure, which includes Corliss’s address.
None of the residents living in the house and no firefighters were injured, according to Fire Chief Michael Kelleher.
The fire started accidentally because of an electrical issue, but whether it was linked to the alleged marijuana operation was being investigated by local firefighters and the state Fire Marshal’s office, Kelleher said.
Police also found 100 pounds of marijuana in packages and may file additional charges against Corliss, Police Chief Michael Grace said.
“You have families in a building with that kind of activity occurring where people are just trying to live their lives. It’s definitely not a safe environment,” Grace said.
“A residential dwelling is not a place where a marijuana grow should be,” he added.
Corliss owns his own construction business, according to Samuel Hausman, a Mansfield lawyer who represented him at his arraignment.
A woman identified in court as Corliss’s mother declined to comment on the allegations against her son following the arraignment.
In order to gain access to the basement, firefighters had to break through the bulkhead, which was secured with a padlock, according to authorities.
The fire raced through walls of the “balloon-framed” three-floor house, into ,the attic and through the roof before it was extinguished, Kelleher said.
“It just rolled through the walls,” he said.
In addition to the old-style construction, which allows flames to move inside walls, the division of the former single-family home created void spaces and other obstacles for firefighters to get to the flames, the fire chief said.
“It’s extremely difficult when it comes to firefighting,” Kelleher said.
The fire caused about $2 million in damage, Kelleher said.
Despite all the difficulties in fighting the blaze, he said firefighters did a good job of preventing it from causing even more destruction.
There were Christmas presents inside the home and firefighters were trying to salvage as many as they could, the chief said.
Some of the residents, including an elderly woman and another with a medical condition, were helped from the house by police officers and firefighters, Kelleher said.
With the temperatures in the low 20s at the time of the fire, residents were brought to ambulances to keep warm before being taken to the senior citizens center a short distance up the street.
The residents, including children, were being assisted by the American Red Cross.
A child who lived in the house was taken to the Igo Elementary School and returned after school to the senior center where his parents were staying.
‘It’s just awful’
Some local residents came to the scene to help those displaced by the fire.
Lynda Walsh said she did so after hearing the call on her police scanner.
“This time of year,” she said, “it’s just awful.”
Walsh said she purchased hot cocoa and coffee from Dunkin’ and brought the drinks to the center.
In addition, she said the residents will be given clothing from the downtown consignment shop operated by St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.
“The town will rally for whatever they need,” Walsh said.
Firefighters from Mansfield, Wrentham, Plainville, Norfolk, Norton, Sharon, Stoughton and Canton helped local crews. Firefighters from North Attleboro and Bellingham covered the fire station.
Also assisting were officials from the Mansfield Emergency Management Agency.
Police blocked off Central Street between Clark Street and Howard Avenue and later in the day only the northbound lane of Central Street was open for traffic.
In August 2020, firefighters extinguished a blaze in a multi-family house next door at 95 Central St. Damage to that house has since been repaired.
