ATTLEBORO — An alleged repeat drunken driver who police say fell asleep at a traffic light at a busy intersection was ordered held without bail Friday.

James W. Steele, 42, of Providence, pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court to a third-offense drunken driving charge, driving without a license and driving to endanger.

