ATTLEBORO — An alleged repeat drunken driver who police say fell asleep at a traffic light at a busy intersection was ordered held without bail Friday.
James W. Steele, 42, of Providence, pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court to a third-offense drunken driving charge, driving without a license and driving to endanger.
He was arrested shortly after police were dispatched about 7:20 p.m. Thursday to North Main Street at Toner Boulevard, where a woman called 911 for a driver asleep behind the wheel at a green light, according to a police report and prosecutors.
The woman told police that, before they arrived, the man drove off and continued south on North Main Street in an SUV. She gave police the license plate of the vehicle.
Officer Eric Hohlfeld spotted the SUV on North Main and stopped it at North Main and Sanford streets before it continued on and was eventually stopped on Riverbank Road, according to the police report.
At the request of prosecutors, Judge Tracie Souza revoked Steele’s bail on two pending cases and ordered him held without bail.
In the pending cases from 2020, Steele pleaded innocent to violating a restraining order and reckless endangerment of a child, according to court records.
Steele is due back in court next month.
