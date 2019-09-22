ATTLEBORO — An alleged repeat drunken driver arrested last week will remain behind bars after an Attleboro District Court judge deemed him a danger to the public Friday.
Celso Depina, 31, of the Dorchester section of Boston, has pleaded innocent to a third-offense drunken driving charge and related offenses.
Prosecutors asked for the dangerousness hearing because of Depina's prior arrests in 2015 and 2016.
Depina was stopped by state police last Saturday on Interstate 95 South in Attleboro near Interstate 295. A portable breath-alcohol test indicated the defendant was more than twice the legal limit for intoxication, according to court records.
Depina could be held without bail for up to 120 days prior to trial. He is due back in court next month for a pretrial conference.
