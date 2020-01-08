NORTH ATTLEBORO — A repeat drunken driver using his cellphone struck a utility pole before driving about a half-mile to his home, where he was apprehended, prosecutors allege.
Christopher E. McDonald, 38, of 233 Jefferson St., was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail Wednesday after pleading innocent in Attleboro District Court to a fourth-offense drunken driving charge and other offenses.
If he posts bail, McDonald must wear a GPS bracelet. The self-employed mechanic will be allowed to leave his home to work but must submit to alcohol testing and is prohibited from driving.
McDonald was arrested shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Police say they found the damaged car parked in the driveway.
Moments earlier, police were dispatched for a hit-and-run crash at Reservoir and Mount Hope streets. While investigating, Officer Patrick Lydon was talking to a witness when the car McDonald was allegedly driving went past them with a flat tire and damaged right front end, according to police.
Lydon attempted to stop the car and then got into his cruiser and attempted to catch up to the vehicle but lost sight of it. Officer Julie Lowe found the car parked unoccupied at McDonald’s home, according to police.
McDonald initially denied driving the car but later admitted to the crash, explaining that he was using his cellphone, according to Assistant District Attorney Henry Sousa III. The prosecutor requested $10,000 cash bail.
McDonald’s lawyer, Jason Maloney of Attleboro, said he will be filing a motion to suppress the statements his client allegedly made to police.
In addition to the drunken driving charge, McDonald faces charges of using a cellphone while driving, driving to endanger, leaving the scene of an accident, driving drunk with a license that was suspended for drunken driving, and driving with a license suspended for drunken driving.
Maloney said he may seek to dismiss one of the charges — driving drunk with a license that had been suspended for drunken driving. Maloney said he questions whether police have evidence to support the charge, which carries a mandatory minimum one-year jail sentence.
McDonald’s last drunken driving conviction was in 2008, when he was given a six-month suspended jail sentence.
Sousa said McDonald is facing a minimum two-year jail sentence and a harsher penalty if prosecutors opt to seek a grand jury indictment and try the case in superior court.
McDonald is due back in court Feb. 4 for arguments on pretrial motions.
