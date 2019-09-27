SEEKONK — A Connecticut man arrested in June on sex trafficking and drug charges has been indicted by a Bristol County grand jury, according to court records made public Friday.
Adam J. Sampson, 28, of Simsbury, Conn., was indicted on charges of trafficking in fentanyl, deriving support from prostitution and trafficking of a person for sexual servitude.
Sampson was arrested June 10 by K9 Sgt. Adam Laprade for a license plate infraction on Route 6, near the intersection of Fall River Avenue.
Police say they they found drug and other evidence in his 2018 Alpha Romeo SUV and then linked him to two rooms at the Quality Inn on Route 6.
Investigators found three women in the room, including one who told police she was being trafficked for sex and supplied with drugs, according to court records.
The women, all from Connecticut, were not arrested.
Police say they seized plastic bags containing suspected fentanyl and subscription pills from Sampson’s SUV along with a digital scale and Quality Inn room keys.
Sampson pleaded innocent in Taunton District Court following his arrest. The indictment transfers the case to Fall River Superior Court, where an arraignment was not immediately scheduled.
If convicted of the sex trafficking indictment, Sampson faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and a maximum of 20 years in prison.
He is being held without bail.
