WRENTHAM — An alleged drug trafficker arrested in February in the largest narcotics seizure in town in recent memory has been freed on $50,000 cash bail.

Cesar Caban, 40, arrested Feb. 17 when police raided his apartment at The Point at Wrentham, was freed Monday after a Dedham Superior Court judge granted bail following a dangerousness hearing last week, according to court and jail records.

