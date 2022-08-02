WRENTHAM — An alleged drug trafficker arrested in February in the largest narcotics seizure in town in recent memory has been freed on $50,000 cash bail.
Cesar Caban, 40, arrested Feb. 17 when police raided his apartment at The Point at Wrentham, was freed Monday after a Dedham Superior Court judge granted bail following a dangerousness hearing last week, according to court and jail records.
Judge Peter Krupp also ordered Caban to wear a GPS bracelet and remain at home except for work and medical and legal appointments, according to court records.
Prosecutors had wanted Caban held without bail citing the evidence in the case, his criminal record in Rhode Island and Massachusetts and the 12-year mandatory minimum sentence he faces if convicted.
His lawyer, Veronica White of Boston, argued her client has been held since his arrest and suffers from asthma and other medical ailments, according to court records.
Caban has pleaded not guilty to indictments charging him with trafficking more than 200 grams of fentanyl and over 36 grams of cocaine, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
His girlfriend, Siobhan Harrington, 46, of the same address, has pleaded not guilty to two drug conspiracy counts and one count of reckless endangerment of a child. She is free on her own recognizance.
In addition to the alleged narcotics, police say they found several bundles of cash totaling $18,747. Prosecutors have filed a civil complaint in superior court seeking forfeiture of the cash.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.