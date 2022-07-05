ATTLEBORO — A Pawtucket man pleaded innocent Tuesday to charges he caused a fatal crash in May while driving drunk and the wrong way on Interstate 495 in Mansfield.
The crash occurred seven months after the accused, Gonasahn Kamara, 44, was given a year’s probation in a drunken driving case.
Kamara was arraigned in Attleboro District Court on charges of motor vehicle homicide while driving under the influence of alcohol, a second-offense drunken driving charge and five other traffic offenses.
He was ordered held without bail pending a probation violation hearing Aug. 2 in Wrentham District Court.
Kamara was allegedly driving south on I-495 North in Mansfield about 3 a.m. on May 7 when his SUV slammed head-on into a car just north of the Mansfield Avenue overpass, according to a state police report.
The driver of the car, Kerrie Dolbashian, 31, of Bridgewater, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police.
A certified nursing assistant, Dolbashian was on her way to work her shift at Miriam Hospital in Providence when the collision occurred.
Kamara was seriously injured and was trapped in his SUV. He was treated at Brigham and Woman’s Hospital in Boston, according to police.
Shortly before the crash, state police reported receiving calls from four motorists reporting a wrong-way driver on the highway.
Prior to those calls, police say another motorist reported seeing a silver SUV traveling erratically on Interstate 95 North but lost sight of the vehicle near I-495, according to the report.
In October, Kamara was sentenced to probation after admitting police had sufficient evidence to convict him of drunken driving related to a traffic stop on Interstate 95 in Foxboro in August 2020.
In that incident, other motorists called about an erratic driver who struck the guardrail repeatedly while traveling south on the highway, according to court records.
His case was continued without a finding with probation for one year, the typical disposition for a first offense.
In Attleboro District Court on Tuesday, Kamara’s bail was set at $5,000 cash. He was also ordered to undergo alcohol testing with an at-home device monitored by the probation department and cannot drive while his case is pending.
During the hearing, his lawyer, David Duncan of Boston, did not address the allegations but said the defense will be hiring their own accident reconstruction expert to investigate the crash.
Duncan described Kamara as a married father who is employed at a hotel chain as an auditor.
Kamara’s case was continued to September for a pretrial conference.