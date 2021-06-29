Air conditioners and fans were silenced for about two hours in hundreds of homes in Wrentham and Plainville on Tuesday afternoon due to a power failure.
In the Ledgeview Way area and along Route 1 in Wrentham, 355 customers lost power. Another 34 were without power in Plainville, according to National Grid.
The power went out about 2 p.m. and was restored about 4 p.m. A utility spokesperson said workers were still trying to determine a cause for the failure.
In the second day of an expected heat wave, air conditioner and fan use is likely creating more demand on the electric grid but it is unclear whether that was the issue.
