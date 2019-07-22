More local moon stories
The Sun Chronicle asked for memories of the Apollo 11 landing on the moon and some responses were received after the deadline. Bob Lincoln wrote his grandmother’s sister-in-law, Clarissa (Stevens) Inman of Attleboro was one of the scientists who examined the first batch of moon rocks. She had only a high school education but went on to become a self-educated scientist after she was widowed in 1963, he wrote. She passed in 1997. Also, Glenn Mott of Wrentham was in the Army in Worms, Germany, when the moon landing occurred. He and his wife, who was four months pregnant, drove to a small base where there was a Service Club and watched the landing on a small 19-inch black and white TV. “It made us proud as Americans, and to be wearing the uniform defending our country against any Soviet aggression, which at that time was the biggest threat in Europe,” Mott wrote.
Lake Pearl being treated
Lake Pearl in Wrentham will be chemically treated to control weeds Wednesday. The lake will be closed to all water uses, including swimming, fishing and boating.
Chickens hatch at library
There are a few more days to view baby chickens which have hatched in an incubator at Fiske Public Library off Randall Road in Wrentham. The chickens are scheduled to be brought back to Kenny Hill Farm in New Hampshire July 30. Children can sign up to hold a chick Thursday at the circulation desk or call 508-384-5440.
Star Wars fans alert
A Star Wars Trivia Night is being hosted Thursday from 6:15 to 7:45 p.m. at Fiske Public Library off Randall Road in Wrentham. All ages. Sign up at the circulation desk. Program is free but canned-good donations will be accepted for food pantry.
Concerts in North
The North Attleboro Cultural Council continue presenting free summer concerts at the gazebo in Veterans Park Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. through Aug. 13. The concert series remaining schedule: July 23, The Silks, rock; July 30, Cowboy & Lady, country blues; Aug. 6, Willie J. Laws Band, South Texas blues/funk, classic R&B, country, rock; and Aug. 13, Smith & Weeden, rock. Concert series fundraising is ongoing; mail tax-deductible donations to NACC, P.O. Box 61, North Attleboro MA 02760.
Entertainment in Mansfield
Concerts on the Common are held every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. on the South Common in Mansfield. July 31 has October Road, a James Taylor tribute band. On the other Wednesday nights, at 8:30 p.m., movies will be shown on the common. Wednesday features “How to Train Your Dragon.” Also, Arts in the Park is held some Wednesdays at 1 p.m. at Memorial Park across from the high school on East Street. Wednesday has a visit from Animal World Experience. Complete schedule: www.mansfieldma.com and the recreation department page.
Cape bridge work
Night time work on the Cape Cod Canal’s Bourne Bridge and Sagamore Bridge is continuing this week. There will be one lane in each direction on only one bridge at a time between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. on nights work will be done. Work is weather dependent and will be scheduled when there is a period of warm, dry weather. The repair work was not completed last week due to the heavy rainstorms. All travel lanes will be open each day.
