Mansfield’s own blockage
It wasn’t as serious as the ship blocking the Suez Canal, but a shipping container did fall off a truck Tuesday morning in the westbound lane of Route 106 in Mansfield, under the train bridge. The container blocked one lane of travel during the commuter rush hour until it could be cleared. No injuries were reported.
Some Easter factoids
A Christian holiday celebrating the resurrection of Christ, Easter is sometimes known as Resurrection Sunday. It is a “moveable holiday,” as in some years it will fall on the last Sunday of March or later in April. The date is usually the first Sunday after the full moon closest to the spring equinox, which is April 4, and is connected to Passover, which began March 27.
Coffee with a Cop in Norfolk
Norfolk residents can have coffee and food and talk to local police officers and state troopers from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, April 6 at Cilla’s Coffeehouse, 5 Liberty Lane, next to town hall. The Coffee with a Cop event will feature te state police mounted unit and K9 Margeaux, a crisis dog. Social distancing will be observed. The event is a chance for residents to not only meet police officers but also talk about their concerns.
Roadwork on Route 1A in Walpole
The state Department of Transportation will be working on Route 1A (Main Street) in Walpole starting Monday, April 5. The work will be done from north of the Route 1A/Route 27 intersection to the Norwood line. It is expected to continue through November 2025. Hours will be 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The project will consist of roadway reconstruction, installation of sidewalks and traffic signals, and the replacement of a bridge over the Neponset River. There may be detours and drivers should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.
Woonsocket museum reopening
The Museum of Work & Culture, a division of the Rhode Island Historical Society, will reopen to the public beginning Tuesday, April 6. The Woonsocket museum, which has been closed since last November, will be open from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The museum is following all guidance on cleaning, mask-wearing, social distancing, group size limits, and other mandated health and safety protocols. “We are so happy to be able to welcome visitors again,” nuseum Director Anne Conway said. Visitors are encouraged to reserve their tickets in advance. Tickets are available at www.rihs.org/buy-tickets.
