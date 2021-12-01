Floating baskets mystery solved in North
What are those baskets floating on ponds off a trail near the National Fish Hatchery on Bungay Road in North Attleboro? A visitor recently posted an inquiry about them on Facebook, and The Sun Chronicle has learned the baskets contain several species of freshwater mussels. Two — yellow lampmussel and brook floater — are considered imperiled and listed as endangered by the state, says Shane Hanlon, who has since left the hatchery for a similar position in Vermont. “The floating baskets have served as an experiment to evaluate the feasibility to culture and grow the mussels up to adult size in the hopes that the ponds could serve restoration programs to augment or re-establish wild populations that have suffered from declines due to various human caused impacts,” Hanlon said. “The floating baskets appear to provide ideal habitat for mussels as the baskets occupy the upper stratum of the ponds, which is characteristically rich in food (algae) and oxygen, and experiences warmer water temperatures that promote rapid growth of the mussels. So far so good, the mussels have done exceptionally well in these hatchery ponds. The ponds serve as settling ponds for the hatchery effluent, which contains fish waste that enriches the ponds with nutrients, that then enables algae growth that the mussels (as filter feeders) consume.” Got all that? Good.
Choruses will sing at LaSalette
Narragansett Bay Men’s Chorus and Harmony Heritage women’s a cappella chorus, which both sing in barbershop harmony, will perform at 1 p.m. Saturday at LaSalette Shrine in Attleboro. The choruses will present a program that blends traditional holiday tunes with a mix of other selections. “It is a joy and honor to be able to direct both of these fine choruses in such a beautiful location, and at a time when music is truly needed to uplift the soul,” director Bob O’Connell said. “This is the first year that both choruses will be onstage at the same time.” The show will also feature performances from men’s quartets Trade Secret, Second Nature and Early Bird Special. Admission is $15. Tickets: 401-484-8103. A limited number of tickets will be sold at the door.
Friday is Make-A-Gift Day
National Make-a-Gift Day will be celebrated Friday, the Attleboro Public Library is reminding area residents. It’s all about making gifts instead of buying them. You don’t need to buy fancy materials to create homemade gifts; you can use everyday materials as well as recycle things from around the house. Put out crayons, markers, glue, old CDs, paper towel rolls, wrapping paper, paper bags, pom-poms, egg cartons, etc. Then let kids use their imagination to make cards, sculptures, and artwork. Also, stop by the library’s Children’s Room and browse through crafting books.
“Families can use National Make-a-Gift Day to show kids that it doesn’t matter the size of the gift or the need to be an expert craftsperson. Rather, the gifts made come from the heart — and that’s what is most important,” the library says.
