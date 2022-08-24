Pet Night at North farmers market
Wednesday night is Pet Night at the North Attleboro Farmers Market, open from 5 to 8 p.m. at the town hall, 43 South Washington St. There will be a pet-themed raffle with a prize of a basket containing such things as treats from Pet Wants Newport and a gift certificate to Bark Box. The North Attleboro Animal Shelter will also be on hand to collect donations. The shelter is looking for large garbage bags, Pine Sol, bleach, paper towels, moist and dry cat food, kitten food, fresh vegetables, Timothy hay, towels, old blankets and throws, and old newspapers. Axel, the North Attleboro Police Department’s canine mascot, will also be at the market, and attendees are welcome to bring their own pets. Farmers markets will continue Wednesday evenings through Oct. 12. Get more info on Facebook, @FarmersMarketNA.
Get updates on Steampunk Fest, Big Read
“Thursday Night at the Museum” continues this Thursday, Aug. 25, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Attleboro Area Industrial Museum, 42 Union St., Attleboro. Come get an update on the Jewelry City Steampunk Festival and Attleboro’s Big Read. Admission is free. Questions? Call 508-222-3918 or email at info@industrialmuseum.com. Also, go to Facebook at Attleboro Area Industrial Museum or www.industrialmuseum.com.
Rehoboth is reading, too
Attleboro isn’t the only area community with a community-wide read. Rehoboth is reading “The Map Thief” by Michael Blanding. Residents are urged to read the book through September, and several events are slated. A talk about maps as primary resources is being held at 7 p.m. Thursday by the Carpenter Museum at Blanding Public Library. Also, at 10:30 a.m. and noon Friday, there will be a discussion for kids on maps and mapping America by staff from the Leventhal Map Center at the Boston Public Library. Anthony Amore will discuss the Gardner Museum thefts at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20, and Blanding will discuss his book at 2 p.m. Oct. 15. A treasure hunt and mapping home activity for kids is also scheduled. More info: rehobothantiquarian.org/blanding-library/
Car show at Patriot Place Thursday
The next Cruise Night with Mass Cruisers at Patriot Place off Route 1 in Foxboro is Thursday night. The shows are held just about every other Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m. Enjoy hundreds of vintage and classic cars from across New England. Presented by Bass Pro Shops, future car shows will be held Sept. 8 and 22, and Oct. 6 and 20. Dates are subject to change depending on weather and events at Gillette Stadium. There is no charge. For the schedule go to www.patriot-place.com/masscruisers.
Yard sale Saturday
The Southeastern Massachusetts Paws of Comfort Lions is hosting a community indoor yard sale fundraiser, Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the VFW hall, 50 Jefferson St., North Attleboro. All proceeds support local Lions charities.