Pet Night at North farmers market

Wednesday night is Pet Night at the North Attleboro Farmers Market, open from 5 to 8 p.m. at the town hall, 43 South Washington St. There will be a pet-themed raffle with a prize of a basket containing such things as treats from Pet Wants Newport and a gift certificate to Bark Box. The North Attleboro Animal Shelter will also be on hand to collect donations. The shelter is looking for large garbage bags, Pine Sol, bleach, paper towels, moist and dry cat food, kitten food, fresh vegetables, Timothy hay, towels, old blankets and throws, and old newspapers. Axel, the North Attleboro Police Department’s canine mascot, will also be at the market, and attendees are welcome to bring their own pets. Farmers markets will continue Wednesday evenings through Oct. 12. Get more info on Facebook, @FarmersMarketNA.