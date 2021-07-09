AHS grad’s film makes it to Vegas
A film by Attleboro High School graduate Chela Morin will be shown at the Action on Film MegaFest in Las Vegas later this month. The film, “Repentance,” is described as a thriller involving a “dangerous assassin who decides he wants out of his guild after discovering the identity of a former target. Things get ugly and his only purpose becomes living long enough to bring one last piece of the life he stole home.” After AHS, Morin went to the Community College of Rhode Island and took dental hygiene courses, but when the school increased its film and media offerings, Morin took advantage. She took a communications in audio and video class, which required a final project. An actor herself, she decided to act in the film alongside her husband and many other actors he had recruited to perform for free. Slowly, the film began to grow into more than just a school project. What she submitted to her class was about 7 minutes long, but “Repentance” has expanded to 17 minutes. Morin and her husband have created other films, but this is their longest one yet. With the film festival on July 26, Morin will be driving to Las Vegas with her husband and kids to attend. “(Making the film) was terrifying at first, but this was all the stuff I have ever wanted,” she says.
North’s Falls, Whiting ponds closed Friday
The beaches at North Attleboro’s Falls and Whiting ponds will be closed. on Friday. The ponds will be receiving their annual treatment for nuisance aquatic vegetation, which is essentially a treatment for weeds. Swimming and boating will not be permitted, seeing there will be no lifeguards. The closure is only scheduled to last a day.
Help out Attleboro Land Trust
The Attleboro Land Trust is carrying out trail maintenance and other improvement projects at the Richardson Nature Preserve, 577B Wilmarth St. Volunteers are invited to help on July 10, 11, 12 and 14 from 9 a.m. to noon. Those who are not fully vaccinated should wear a mask or maintain 6-feet distance from others. Volunteers who are under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Any cancellations due to weather will be posted at attleborolandtrust.org.
