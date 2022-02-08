Movie shot locally nominated for Oscars
"Don’t Look Up," a big-budget movie filmed in North Attleboro and Norton, among other places in Massachusetts, has been nominated for four Oscars, including Best Picture. Film crews were at Chris Gasbarro’s Fine Wine & Spirits on Route 1 in North Attleboro last February and at Wheaton College last November, and star Jennifer Lawrence was seen during filming on the campus “dimple.” Sun Chronicle/Foxboro Reporter correspondent Juri Love of Foxboro also appears briefly in the film. Along with Lawrence, the film features Hollywood superstars Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep. The plot involves two astronomers warning the world about a comet set to smash into Earth. The movie was released in theaters in December and is now on NetFlix.
The Academy Awards, by the way, are March 27. Nominations were announced Tuesday morning and Netflix's “The Power of the Dog” led the pack with 12 nods, including best picture. “Dune” followed closely behind with 10 nominations spread out largely in the technical categories.
Seekonk students get special visit
The First Responders Club at Seekonk High School had a recent guest visit from police Sgt. Steven Fundakowski and his K9 partner Zuzo, one of two K9 teams in the department. Principal Bill Whalen tweeted out that students learned Zuzo is trained to search for missing persons and detect illegal narcotic substances.
'Love the Oldies' Friday night
The South Attleboro Lions and the South Attleboro Village Lions Clubs will be holding their seventh "Come Love the Oldies Dance" Friday night. The event is scheduled to run from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Attleboro Elks Lodge on South Main Street (Route 152). Groups to perform are the Reminisants of Boston, playing oldies, and the Villanaires, who play music from the 1950s to the 1980s. All profits will be donated for fuel assistance to senior citizens in need. Tickets are $25 and include hors d'oeuvres; call Pat Allard at 508-509-5400. Make checks payable to the South Attleboro Lions Club. Donations may be sent for fuel to South Attleboro Village Lions at P.O. Box 3233, South Attleboro, MA 02703.
Golf and Black History Month
Mass Golf in Norton is celebrating and honoring Black History Month with an original video series. The four-part series features interviews each week in February highlighting golfers from across the Bay State. Mass Golf is a nonprofit organization that promotes the advancement of golf in the state. For more information, visit www.massgolf.org.