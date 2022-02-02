Caution with those snow piles
With up to 2 feet-plus of snow in the Attleboro area, drivers and pedestrians are warned to be especially alert for unseen vehicles and walkers/joggers. "Snow still piled high from the historic blizzard is blocking sidewalks and narrowing roadways across the state, mounting special challenges for pedestrians, cyclists, drivers and emergency responders," AAA Northeast says. "With snowbanks at their highest level in years limiting drivers’ vantage points, and roads narrowed by the recent blizzard, AAA urges drivers to look twice for runners, walkers and cyclists in the roadway."
Move over for emergency vehicles
AAA Northeast also cautions drivers to pay special attention to the state’s Move Over Law, which requires drivers to reduce their speed and move to an adjacent lane whenever they see the flashing lights of emergency vehicles at the roadside. The law applies to police, fire and EMT vehicles, as well as tow trucks and highway maintenance equipment. “There continue to be far too many tragic stories of law enforcement officers, highway maintenance workers and tow truck operators injured or killed assisting motorists,” said Mary Maguire of AAA and a Norton resident. “The simple act of slowing down and moving over can prevent these senseless tragedies and make the roads safer for everyone.” On average in the United States, two emergency responders are struck daily.
Check for unclaimed money
You could feel like you won the jackpot. State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg and the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators Tuesday recognized National Unclaimed Property Day by urging people to look into if they have such property, including forgotten savings and checking accounts, uncashed checks, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, dividends, and the contents of safe deposit boxes. Most accounts are considered abandoned and turned over to the state after three years of inactivity. One in 10 Massachusetts residents have unclaimed money as the Treasury is holding over $3.4 billion in unclaimed property. Visit www.findmassmoney.com or call 1-888-344-MASS (6277). There is no time limit to claim property and, in many cases, claimants will receive interest. In 2021, the Treasury processed over 113,000 claims and returned over $174 million in cash and securities.
Fire chiefs are grads
Congratulations to Mansfield Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers and Norton Fire Chief Shawn Simmons for completing the 13-week Chief Fire Officer Management program hosted by the Massachusetts Fire Academy and the University of Massachusetts.