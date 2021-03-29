Root for the Sox while fighting cancer
You can root for the Red Sox on opening day Thursday and support cancer care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, too. Rally Against Cancer celebrates the decades-long partnership between the team and the Jimmy Fund by inspiring fans to start a fundraising team. Companies, schools, friends, families, and community groups fund-raise with viewing parties, virtual trivia nights, raffles, and other baseball-themed activities. Prizes include Sox gear, tickets, and even a meet-and-greet with a player. All donors who give $50 or more will receive a Red Sox Jimmy Fund hat, while supplies last. To start or join a team or to donate, visit www.RallyAgainstCancer.org.
Parks & Rec, just over the border
Pawtucket Parks & Recreation is registering for its spring recreational classes and programs. Classes are six and eight weeks, open to all and take place at Jenks Junior High School and the Slater Park Pavilion. They include aerobics, Total Body Fit, line dancing, and yoga. The session will also bring back the return of Saturday morning youth gymnastics. Details outlining classes, fees, dates and COVID regulations can be viewed at www.pawtucketri.com. Registration is also at the Slater Park Recreation Office, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Contact the Slater Park office at 728-0500, Ext. 251 for assistance and more information as well as the Pawtucket Parks & Rec Facebook page.
Explore sheet pan meals with Mansfield Public Library
Cooking an entire meal on a single sheet pan is the latest cooking trend, and Mansfield Public Library is offering a virtual program on that from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 31. Chef Liz Barbour of The Creative Feast will present “Sheet Pan Meals.” A Boston area cook for years, Barbour has also presented cooking programs on cable TV, written about cooking in various publications, and is an author of a cooking book. Register at www.mansfieldlibraryma.com/events/.
Hot to attract birds, butterflies and other wildlife
Learn how to attract birds, butterflies and other wildlife in a program being offered by the Norfolk Grange and Norfolk Cultural Council. It’s set for 7 p.m. Thursday, April 1 over Zoom. The 90-minute presentation by naturalist John Root will give information on how to attract pollinators and other beneficial wildlife into yards and neighborhoods, and which plants nourish and protect them. Link: tinyurl.com/1hj6k9hq. Meeting ID: 861 1450 8871. Passcode: 551393. Audio only, by phone: 646-558-8656.
Virtual concert Wednesday from FranklinBand, choir and orchestra performing groups from Franklin High School, Annie Sullivan, Horace Mann and Remington will be showcased in an All Town Virtual Concert that will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 31. Visit https://givebutter.com/dgYAGV for more information.
