Feehan senior thanks first responders
Lily Gustafson, a senior at Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro, will be presenting 56 gift bags to all first responders in her hometown of Raynham on Friday as part of a 9/11 service project. She collected donations made by local companies to fill the bags. Gustafson was elected a member of Project 351 in 2017 while in the eighth grade at Raynham Middle School. Project 351 is an independent, nonprofit organization that works to build a youth-led service movement by engaging an unsung hero from each of Massachusetts’ 351 cities and towns. At Feehan, Gustafson has been an active member of many clubs, principally the House of Compassion. For her senior year, she had to apply for the social justice/service class and was chosen to participate. She is also a member of the state champion girls’ varsity soccer team.
Mass Audubon salutes military
Mass Audubon is expanding to year-round an offer of free admission to its wildlife sanctuaries for active-duty members of the military and their families. Mass Audubon has been a participant since 2014 in the Blue Star Museums program that offers free admissions to active duty military personnel each summer, including National Guard and Reserve and their families. The program typically begins in mid-May and runs through Labor Day. And while it was officially suspended for 2020 because of the pandemic, Mass Audubon maintained will now honor it 12 months a year. Service members and/or families need only present a valid military ID card to sanctuary staff; the offer applies to a maximum of five people per ID card. “During these times of stress and uncertainty, never has nature been more important, or more valued,” Mass Audubon Vice President of Wildlife Sanctuaries and Programs Gail Yeo said. “Our sanctuaries are here to offer those in uniform and their families peace and quiet, as well as the restorative powers of the natural world.” To learn more, visit www.massaudubon.org/trails.
Historic talk in Rehoboth
The Carpenter Museum in Rehoboth is hosting a discussion on historic sites at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 15. David Weed will describe more than 50 historic sites from the 17th century, including houses and churches from the 1600s and burial sites and open spaces from the time of the early colonists. Weed is project coordinator for the Sowams Heritage Area Project, which focuses on the 17th century in area communities, including Rehoboth and Seekonk. The event will be held in the Museum Barn with doors open for ventilation. Tickets are free and audience size is limited to 20. Register at http://www.rehobothantiquarian.org/carpenter-museum.
