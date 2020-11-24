Thanks, Michelle, aka the ‘Pantry Queen’
Hebron Food Pantry has said goodbye to its longtime director. “After 5,371 days — nearly 15 years of tireless effort, heartfelt compassion and outstanding leadership — our Pantry Queen, Michelle Burch, has officially retired,” the pantry said on its Facebook page. “Over the course of the last 14 years and nine months, Michelle has touched the lives of thousands of people. Always prepared with a pocketful of lollipops and a smile, Michelle welcomed clients of all ages and stages into her pantry, treating each with the dignity and respect they deserve.” Burch also worked behind the scenes, managing the pantry and its nearly 100 volunteers. “With her heartfelt leadership she cultivated and grew the pantry into the thriving organization it is today,” the pantry said. Burch oversaw the pantry transition last spring into putting together food bags and delivering them in parking lots due to the pandemic, which has led to a bigger demand for food. Burch also saw the pantry celebrate its 20th anniversary last November and played a key role with its annual Family Fun Day fundraiser that involves a walk and other activities.
In memory of Heather
A fundraiser, Heather’s Hungry Turkey Trot 5K, is being held virtually Wednesday, Nov. 25 through Nov. 29 to raise funds for scholarships for King Philip seniors. The event is in memory of Heather Olivieri, a Norfolk resident and 1996 KP graduate who lost her life to cancer in June 2019 after a two-year battle with the disease. She was 41 at the time with a 2-year-old son. Olivieri graduated from Mass College of Pharmacy as a physician’s assistant and, in Westford, opened the first physician’s assistant-owned dermatology practice in Massachusetts. She also became a registered nurse. Her family says they “would like her legacy to live on though this scholarship fundraising effort,” noting Olivieri was an avid marathon runner. She even ran a full marathon at Disney World — her favorite place — while undergoing cancer treatments. The inaugural run last year provided three $1,000 scholarships. The cost is $20. Register at racewire.com/register.php?id=11857. To donate to the scholarship fund, go to https://gf.me/u/y3dma5 .
Rehoboth Scouts thank veterans
Scouts from Wolf Den, Cub Scout Pack 1 of Rehoboth said, “Thank you, veterans” by helping to beautify the landscape around the Veterans Memorial in Rehoboth on a recent Saturday. The Scouts helped transplant Shasta daisies that were crowding the spirea’s around the gazebo to the split rail fence line of Bay State Road and Winthrop Street. The daisies were planted on either side of existing black-eyed Susans, Veterans Agent Jake Kramer said.
