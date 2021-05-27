City garden club beautifies downtown
Members of the Attleboro Garden Club this past week refreshed the Gilbert Perry Square Memorial planter located in downtown Attleboro. The garden club contributes all the plants and members maintain the planter throughout the summer and into the early fall.
Attleboro Girl Scouts seek help
Spring cleaning? Have extra stuff? Want to support a local cause? The Anderson House in Attleboro is holding a clothing drive Thursday and Friday, June 3-4. From 5 to 8 p.m. on both days you can bring clothes, shoes, linens and accessories in 13-gallon kitchen trash bags to the Anderson House at 15 Fourth St. The goods will be donated to the thrift clothing chain, Savers, and all proceeds will benefit the historic 1896 building, which serves as a meeting place for local Girl Scouts from kindergarten through high school. Visit www.andersonscouthouse.com, call 508-316-9092, or email andersonhouse1896@gmail.com. Also on FaceBook at facebook.com/AndersonHouse.
Farmers market returns to Foxboro
After last year’s hiatus brought on by the pandemic, the weekly farmers market is returning to Town Common starting this Thursday. The market will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. each Thursday through Sept. 2. A different child-oriented activity or theme will be featured every week, including a painting night, petting zoo and DJ. As in the past, the market, starting June 10, will coincide with the Foxboro Jaycees’ free summer concert series, which features musical acts performing on the common bandstand beginning at 7 p.m. The Foxboro High School Jazz Ensemble will kick off the concerts.
Stay safe while driving this holiday weekendAAA offers these road trip tips for Memorial Day travelers:
E Get your battery, engine and tires checked.
E Consider refueling when your gas tank level hits one-quarter of a tank.
E Fill up before arriving at your vacation destination. Gas prices are likely to be cheaper outside of popular travel destinations.
E Don’t leave home without an emergency roadside kit. Include a mobile phone and car charger, first-aid kit, blankets, drinking water, a flashlight with extra batteries, a basic tool kit, warning flares and jumper cables.
E Don’t forget extra snacks or meals, as well as cleaning supplies, including disinfecting wipes.
AAA expects to assist close to 170,000 motorists with vehicle breakdowns over the holiday period.
