Plainville has new detective
Plainville Police Chief James Floyd has promoted Officer Chad Cerce to detective, a role he began Sunday, Feb. 6. Cerce joined the Plainville Police Department in 2016, transferring from the North Attleboro Police Department. He has been the Plainville department's field training officer, firearms licensing officer and sexual assault investigator. He started his police career in Oak Bluffs on Martha's Vineyard. Cerce has completed numerous specialized training classes, including crime scene investigations and operations, evidence management, and search warrant preparation. "I want to congratulate Detective Cerce for completing several required specialized classes to achieve his goal of becoming a detective," Floyd said. "Detective Cerce has done an exemplary job serving the Plainville community and I believe that he will be highly successful in this new role. I wish him the best of luck moving forward.""
Be aware of COVID test scams
Households can request free at-home COVID-19 test kits, but as is the case with other major government initiatives, such as stimulus checks, scammers are out there, the regional Better Business Bureau warns. Be on the lookout for lookalike websites or unsolicited emails/texts, which may ask for payment or personal information, the BBB said. The real COVID-19 test request website is special.usps.com/testkits, which only asks for your name and address. Shipping is free. Report scams to BBB.org/ScamTracker.
Massachusetts rooting for Rams in Super Bowl
With the big game Sunday, a map based on geotagged twitter data tracking official fan hashtags for each team in every state found Massachusetts is rooting for the Los Angeles Rams over the Cincinnati Bengals. However, America appears to be behind the Bengals, with 33 states backing that team and 17 for the opponent. Over 180,000 tweets were tracked by betonline.ag.
Another survey has found Boston Celtic fans are ranked No. 3 for worst behaved NBA fans. Digital Third Coast surveyed fans across the country to find out which fanbases, players, and coaches are the most notorious in the league for unruly behavior. Celtics fans biggest offense? Using foul language at other fans in the stands. The report revealed 37% feel fan behavior has gotten worse since fans returned to arenas this year.