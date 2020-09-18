Deceased North firefighter to be honored
North Attleboro firefighter and town native Christopher J. Cornetta, who died while clearing snow from his driveway in March 2019, is being honored on the Washington, D.C.-based International Association of Fire Fighters Memorial Wall this weekend. A virtual ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at
. Cornetta was a 1986 North Attleboro High graduate who became a call firefighter for the town in 1989 and was appointed full-time in 1993. He ran the North Attleboro Firefighters Kids Day parade for 17 years and coached youth sports. “This year our beloved Christopher Cornetta will be remembered and added to the 2020 Wall of Honor,” the fire department said on social media. “COVID changed many of our plans to attend in person. Please take time on Saturday to watch this ceremony with family, loved ones, co-workers and remember that funny, loving, senior firefighter, Christopher J. Cornetta. Lastly, keep the entire Cornetta family in your thoughts and prayers as they watch this ceremony.”
Help North animals, cleanup
Keep North Attleboro Beautiful and the North Attleboro Animal Shelter are collaborating to help both the environment and animals by taking in redeemable cans and bottles. They can be placed in a bag or box and dropped off to the left of the shelter building near the storage shed. Cans and bottles are accepted from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Sunday. The shelter is on Cedar Road.
Dial 511 for traffic info
The state Department of Transportation (MassDOT) wants the public to know it has several options available for keeping up on traffic conditions. They include dialing 511 before heading out onto the roadways and selecting a route to hear real-time conditions; visiting www.mass511.com, a website that provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information, access to traffic cameras, and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions; following MassDOT on Twitter (@MassDOT) to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions; and downloading MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app to view real-time traffic conditions.
Crackerbarrel falls victim to pandemic
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s Crackerbarrel Fair, which is usually held this weekend in Wrentham, has been canceled. Also, what would have been the 40th anniversary of the popular Crackerbarrel Classic 5K road race/walk is also off. The race and fair raise money for the residents of Wrentham Developmental Center.
