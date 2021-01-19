RIP, Marley
Retired Foxboro Police Department K9 Marley passed away Sunday, Jan. 17 with his handler, police Lt. John Chamberlin, by his side. Marley began his career with Foxboro police in 2010. He was trained in narcotics detection and worked hard to make his community a safer place, police said. Marley worked numerous Gillette Stadium events. He retired in 2018 and lived with Chamberlin and his family.
Attleboro cop retires
Attleboro Police Lt. John Otrando retired last week from the police department after 32 years of service. Otrando served a number of roles at the department. He was a detective, an arson investigator, a firearms instructor, SWAT team commander and a police prosecutor.
You can still help blood drive
The 17th annual Gary Mirliss Memorial Blood Drive and Bone Marrow Registry was held Saturday, Jan. 9 at Lake Pearl Luciano’s in Wrentham, attracting more than 120 donors despite new restrictions due to the coronavirus. And it’s not too late to donate. “Numerous people have asked how they can still donate in memory of Gary Mirliss,” organizers said. “We have arranged for donors to donate at the Kraft Donor Center during the month of January and February.” Visit blooddonor@partners.org or call 617-632-3206. Donors are asked to inform the front desk in the center that you are donating in memory of Mirliss. The Kraft Family Donor Center is located on the first floor of the Jimmy Fund Building, 35 Binney St., Boston. Parking is available at 1 Jimmy Fund Way (Yawkey Garage at DFCI). Bring your ticket with you for validation. When you donate, email GM.memorial.drive@gmail.com so that your donation is counted in memory of Mirliss. The drive supports patients stricken with all types of cancer at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Children’s Hospital Boston. Mirliss, a Norfolk resident who was known for helping others, was a leukemia patient who died in 2001.
