Cop turns firefighter in Plainville
A Plainville police officer turned firefighter recently when he doused a lawn tractor blaze that was threatening a shed on West Bacon Street in town. Officer Matt Weber happened to be close by when the call was received. He responded and was able to knock the fire down quickly with the fire extinguisher in his cruiser. The blaze ignited some debris caught under the tractor hood when the engine heated up, according to police.
A special donation
Norfolk resident Sarah Logie donated 10 bags of equipment called Carter Kits to the local police and fire departments to use when responding to calls involving people with special needs. The bags contain noise canceling headphones, sunglasses, a weighted blanket and fidget toys to help comfort those with special needs who may be sensitive to sirens and emergency lights.
Firefighter returns to North Attleboro
Former firefighter/paramedic Kevin Peter, who transferred to the Plainville Fire Department after working in North Attleboro for a couple of years, is back in Big Red. Peter is filling a position left vacant before the COVID pandemic, Fire Chief Chris Coleman said on the department’s Facebook page. Over the next few weeks, Coleman said, interviews will be conducted to fill the remaining five vacant positions created by retirements.
Working women and the pandemic
A webinar on job losses affecting women during the pandemic will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 1, via Zoom. “Women in the Workforce: Addressing the Impacts of COVID-19” will be led by Senate President Karen E. Spilka. Advocates say the pandemic has hit women in the workforce particularly hard. For women of color, who make up a higher percentage of essential workers, it’s been even worse. The regional Metropolitan Area Planning Council is hosting the panel discussion, which will explore strategies and policies that could help address the problem. Learn more at www.mapc.org/covid-19-webinars.
Meet state’s women leaders
Members of the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus will be holding a session from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, and you’re invited to listen in. Senate President Karen Spilka, Sen. Joan Lovely (chair, Senate Committee on Rules), and Rep. Chynah Tyler (chair, MA Black and Latino Legislative Caucus) will be discussing their legislative agenda and the goals they want to achieve for the women of Massachusetts. For more information, visit https://mwpc.org.
