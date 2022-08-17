MANSFIELD — An Amazon delivery station in town is one of five such facilities in Massachusetts scheduled to close in a consolidation move by the online shopping giant.
Plans call for consolidating the work done at the facilities into other locations, Amazon New England spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement Wednesday.
The Mansfield location opened just two years ago in the town’s business park on Forbes Boulevard and was the first Amazon facility in the Attleboro area.
Delivery stations are also set to close in Dedham, Everett, Milford and Randolph.
Employees of the locations are being offered the opportunity to transfer to other sites. Some of the available opportunities are as close as 7 miles from their current work locations, McLaughlin said.
“We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities,” she said. “These facilities provide upgraded amenities, including increased on-site parking, larger operational spaces, and better breakrooms with open market vending.”
There was no word on when the current facilities would be closed.
Amazon has numerous warehouses and delivery stations in Massachusetts, including a recently opened location in Bridgewater that makes deliveries within hours of receiving an order.