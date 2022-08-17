Amazon Delivery Station
In 2020, Amazon opened a sorting and loading station in this building in Mansfield. It was occupied by Medline Industries when this photo was taken.

MANSFIELD — An Amazon delivery station in town is one of five such facilities in Massachusetts scheduled to close in a consolidation move by the online shopping giant.

Plans call for consolidating the work done at the facilities into other locations, Amazon New England spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement Wednesday.