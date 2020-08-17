NORTH ATTLEBORO — Amazon is reportedly in talks to convert some vacant space in properties held by the owners of Emerald Square mall into distribution centers for the internet giant.
The problem with that plan locally is that the spaces Amazon is eyeing in other Simon Property Group sites in Massachusetts remain very much occupied in Emerald Square.
Discussions between Simon and Amazon, according to a story in the Wall Street Journal, are focused on using Sears or JCPenney locations as Amazon distribution centers. Both retailers have filed for bankruptcy, although Sears emerged from it last year.
Amazon uses its “fulfillment centers” to store items ordered online until they are delivered to local customers.
Simon has 14 properties in Massachusetts and, besides Emerald Square, four have Sears or JCPenney locations: Northshore Mall in Peabody, Solomon Pond Mall in Marlborough, South Shore Plaza in Braintree and Square One Mall in Saugus.
A quick walk though Emerald Square on Monday revealed a number of vacant storefronts on all three levels of the mall, which reopened to shoppers in June. Only a couple of vendors were operating in the food court at lunchtime and the kiddie rides were corralled and blocked off with tape.
However, Penney appeared to be fully stocked with a steady stream of shoppers, including parents with youngsters in tow on the lookout for back-to-school bargains. Sears, one of the other original anchor stores in the mall, appeared a little more distressed, with limited merchandise in some areas and some floor space still empty.
Both Penney and Sears have announced plans to close some of their stores but, according to their respective websites, Penney has not listed any stores in Massachusetts to be closed and Sears has not included the North Attleboro site among its planned closings.
A request for comment from Simon Properties was not returned on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.