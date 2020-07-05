MANSFIELD — Amazon isn’t wasting any time moving forward with plans for what would be the mammoth online shopping mecca’s first location in the Attleboro area.
The company, which only last week announced plans to come to Mansfield, begins moving through the town’s permitting process this week.
BL Companies, a national architecture and engineering firm that does work for Amazon, is slated to present plans for improvements to a warehouse at 560 West St. in the town’s industrial park at Wednesday’s planning board meeting.
The virtual meeting is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m., with the Amazon proposal scheduled for 7:50 p.m.
Medline Industries, a manufacturer and distributor of medical supplies, is presently located in the expansive warehouse that Amazon has signed a lease for.
Medline is relocating out of town to a new 1-million-square-foot building.
The Mansfield location would be one of eight delivery stations planned by Amazon in Massachusetts that are expected to create thousands of jobs.
The local facility is expected to bring a couple hundred jobs besides much-needed tax revenue from the building and vehicles.
Delivery stations are where packages from Amazon warehouses are sorted and loaded into vehicles for delivery to customers.
The other delivery locations planned in the state include Taunton and Bellingham.
Amazon has more than 150 delivery stations in the United States.
For more information on how to view the meeting, visit the town website, www.mansfieldma.com.
