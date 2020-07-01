MANSFIELD -- Amazon Logistics plans to open a delivery station on West Street, one of eight locations in the state that will create thousands of jobs, the company says.
“We are excited to continue to invest in the state of Massachusetts with new delivery stations that will provide efficient delivery for customers and create thousands of job opportunities for the talented workforce,” Amazon spokeswoman Emily Hawkins said in a statement Tuesday.
The company did not specify where on West Street the station will go, but the Cabot Business Park would appear to be the only location it would be zone for. Hawkins could not be reached for further comment, nor could Town Manager Kevin Dumas.
Delivery stations are where packages from Amazon warehouses are sorted and loaded into vehicles for delivery to customers.
Amazon Logistics is a division of Amazon, the behemoth online shopping center.
The eight delivery stations will create thousands of full- and part-time jobs, paying a minimum of $15 per hour and offering a variety of benefits packages, the company said.
Amazon has more than 150 delivery stations in the United States.
The other locations are in Taunton, Bellingham, Boston, Revere, Hingham, Middleboro and Wilmington.
